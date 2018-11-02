

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition after an early-morning shooting in the city’s west end.

Police say that the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the basement of a home on Maybank Avenue near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue at around 3 a.m.

Two friends who spoke with CP24 at the scene on Friday morning said that the victim as a result of several previous strokes and has limited mobility. They said that he lived in the basement of his parent's home.

Police are currently canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance footage.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about possible suspect at this point.