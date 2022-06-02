A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot multiple times in Toronto's St. James Town area on Thursday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Wellesley Street East, between Ontario Street and Rose Avenue, at 10:32 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital trauma centre where he remains.

No suspect information was made available by investigators.