Man shot multiple times near Moss Park: police
Published Wednesday, February 2, 2022 2:52PM EST
One man has been found with multiple gunshot wounds in the city’s downtown core this afternoon.
Police say they were called to the area of Queen and Seaton streets for multiple calls about the sound of gunshots.
They located a male victim at the scene and say he was shot multiple times.
Toronto paramedics tell CP24 that the victim was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.