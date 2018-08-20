Man shot outside nightclub in Dorset Park: police
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 5:31AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 8:35AM EDT
A male seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s east end last night is now in stable condition, Toronto police say.
The gunshots rang out outside a nightclub near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at around 10:30 p.m.
Police say one male was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigators have not made any arrests or related any information about possible suspects.
No other injuries were reported.