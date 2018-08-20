

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male seriously injured in a shooting in the city’s east end last night is now in stable condition, Toronto police say.

The gunshots rang out outside a nightclub near Kennedy and Ellesmere roads at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say one male was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not made any arrests or related any information about possible suspects.

No other injuries were reported.