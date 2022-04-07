A man has been seriously injured in a shooting at Sherbourne Station, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot outside the Line 2 TTC station just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, police said. He has been transported to a trauma centre.

No suspect information has been released.

Police said TTC trains are bypassing the station.

More to come.