Man shot outside Sherbourne subway station: police
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, April 7, 2022 5:34PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting at Sherbourne Station, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot outside the Line 2 TTC station just after 5 p.m. Thursday.
When emergency crews arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, police said. He has been transported to a trauma centre.
No suspect information has been released.
Police said TTC trains are bypassing the station.
More to come.