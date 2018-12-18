

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in unknown condition after a shooting in the city’s Hillcrest area on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to the corner of Bathrust Street and Vaughan Road at 10 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots heard nearby.

Const. David Hopkinson said some callers reported hearing as many as seven or eight shots.

Officers said a man was shot several times and two males were seen running away.

Paramedics said they transported a victim to hospital but his condition is not yet known.