A man is dead after he was shot at a home in Ajax early Monday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home at 45 Denny Street, south of Bayly Street East, at 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were the scene conducting a search for evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses.

No suspect information was made available.