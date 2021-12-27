Man shot to death at home in Ajax: police
A DRPS officer extends caution tape around a shooting scene on Dec. 27, 2021. (Colin Williamson)
Published Monday, December 27, 2021 6:29AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 27, 2021 6:45AM EST
A man is dead after he was shot at a home in Ajax early Monday morning, police say.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home at 45 Denny Street, south of Bayly Street East, at 2:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
They arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were the scene conducting a search for evidence and canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses.
No suspect information was made available.