A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries after police say he was shot while driving in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

Police believe the victim was driving his car in the area of Highway 427 and Eva Road was he was hit by gunfire shortly before 2 a.m.

He was later found by officers in the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators say they are not sure if the victim was the intended target of the shooting.

No arrests have been made the investigation is ongoing.