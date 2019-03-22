

Chris Herhalt and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man who was shot several times while pumping gas into his Jeep midtown earlier this month has died of his injuries in hospital.

Toronto police say the man was at a Petro Canada station at 12:15 a.m. on March 9 in the area of Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue.

The victim had just got out of his Jeep when he was approached by a suspect wearing a mask who opened fire, striking him multiple times.

Sources told CP24 the suspect fired at least 14 rounds at the victim, shattering windows in his vehicle.

Footage from the scene that day showed police removing a handgun from the front seat of the victim’s vehicle and placing it in an evidence box.

It is not clear whether the victim fired back in self-defence during the encounter.

The victim was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police identified him as 32-year-old Nashwan Yonan of Toronto.

He is the city’s 16th homicide victim of the year.

Speaking to CTV Toronto on Friday, the victim's sister Najwa described her brother as "the most plesant person on the earth."

"(He was) very, very happy all the time," she said. "Our life will never be the same."

His family told CTV News Toronto that Yonan moved to Canada from Iraq when he was four years old and recently worked in real estate loans and mortgages.

Angela Sade, another one of Yonan's sisters, said she has no idea why he would be the target of such violence.

"He was a young boy, full of joy," she added.

Funeral details for the victim are still being arranged, the family confirmed.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call police at 416-808-7400.