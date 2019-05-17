

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting near a plaza in Oshawa early Friday morning.

It happened in the vicinity of Rossland and Thornton roads at around 3 a.m.

Police tell CP24 that the victim was initially taken to a local hospital by some friends before being transported to St. Michael's Hospital for further treatment.

He is currently listed in stable condition.

A source previously told CP24 that police were investigating the possibility that there were two shooters in two separate vehicles; however that detail has not been confirmed.

Police have set up a large perimeter at the scene. On Friday morning, at least six shell casings were visible on the pavement near a car that was surrounded by police tape.

Police say that they plan to canvass the surrounding area for witnesses and surveillance camera footage.

Thornton Road is currently closed between Rossland Road and Prestwick Drive.