Man shows up at pizza place with puncture wound to neck
Police cruisers are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation in the Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue area on Tuesday morning. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 5:31AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 5:37AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after walking into a Queen Street West pizza place with an apparent stab wound early Tuesday morning.
The incident is believed to have occurred near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue just before 1 a.m., police say.
Reports from the scene suggest that the man then walked into a nearby Domino’s Pizza location in search of help.
Police say that he was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to his neck and is currently listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.
No arrests have been made.
Police say that they plan to go door-to-door in the area in the hopes of obtaining surveillance camera footage.