

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after walking into a Queen Street West pizza place with an apparent stab wound early Tuesday morning.

The incident is believed to have occurred near Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue just before 1 a.m., police say.

Reports from the scene suggest that the man then walked into a nearby Domino’s Pizza location in search of help.

Police say that he was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to his neck and is currently listed in serious but non-life threatening condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say that they plan to go door-to-door in the area in the hopes of obtaining surveillance camera footage.