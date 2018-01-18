

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly smashed a vehicle’s window with a hammer during a road rage incident in Richmond Hill on Thursday morning.

York Regional Police say that sometime between 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., the driver of a grey or silver Honda was stopped at a red light, in the southbound lanes of Yonge Street at King Road.

For reasons unknown, the driver allegedly got out his vehicle, brandishing a hammer, and smashed the driver’s side window of the blue Hyundai behind him.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 70-year-old man and his 100-year-old mother in the passenger’s seat required treatment for minor injuries due to broken glass.

The suspect then got back in his vehicle and sped southbound on Yonge Street.

He is described as a white male, about 30-years-old. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, light coloured pants, a hat and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-8666-876-5423, ext. 7241.