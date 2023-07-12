York police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two separate robberies in Vaughan this month.

Police say that on July 8 at around 4:30 p.m., a robbery occurred in the parking lot of a retail store in the area of New Huntington Road.

“The victim had purchased a TV and was loading it into a vehicle when a male suspect pushed the victim and stole the TV,” police said in a press release.

“The suspect got in a pickup truck and as he was fleeing from the scene the victim was hit. Fortunately, the victim was not seriously injured.”

Then on Tuesday at around 2:50 p.m., officers were called to a business on Highway 7 near Highway 427 for another reported robbery.

“A male suspect entered the premise and threatened employees with an axe,” the press release reads.

“The suspect stole a one-wheeled electric scooter and fled from the scene.”

No physical injuries were reported, police say.

“Investigators linked the two incidents to the same suspect and he is urged to seek legal advice and turn himself in,” the release continues. “Anyone who can identify him is asked to come forward.”

The suspect is described as a white male between 30 and 40 years old, wearing sunglasses and a reflective vest. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a maroon “older model” Ford 250.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.