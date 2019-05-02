

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a child from a daycare in Brampton last month.

Officers said that at 4:49 p.m. on April 29, a man in a vehicle approached a daycare at Kennedy Road North and Bovaird Drive.

He allegedly “followed a delivery driver through two controlled access points” and gained access to the facility.

He used the facility’s washroom and then was questioned by daycare staff. He reportedly told staff he was there to pick up a child who was his relative

“He was somewhat apprehensive with his answers and then he was asked for ID,” Acting Sgt. Bancroft Wright told CP24.

But he later said he had left his ID in his car.

Daycare staff then called the child’s mother and the man left the area on foot at about 5:03 p.m.

He was last seen in his vehicle heading north on Kennedy Road North.

The man is about five-feet-nine inches tall with a medium build, black facial hair and a short black afro.

“He does speak with a stutter and walks with a limp,” Wright said.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicacgo Bulls hat, a black t-shirt with the word “pure” and a bird on it, a grey hoodie and a black jacket with a white heart emblem and light coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.