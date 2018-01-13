

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are asking for help to identify a male suspect apparently caught on two separate surveillance cameras during an attempted break and enter in Mississauga last November.

Peel Regional Police say that on Nov. 13, 2017, a male suspect was spotted attempting to break into a home in the area of Erin Centre Boulevard and Churchill Meadows Boulevard.

Police released images of the suspect on Saturday.

He is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately six-feet-one inch tall, with a thin build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 4027.