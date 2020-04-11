

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a male suspect and a silver car after gunshots rang out in the Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue area on Friday night, striking cars and a nearby car wash.

Toronto police say that at 10:54 p.m. on Friday, a caller phoned in to tell them a man was standing in the street near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue firing a gun at cars with people inside.

At least one vehicle’s windshield was shot out.

Somewhere between 5 and 10 shots were fired.

No one was injured, but investigators were out at the scene on Saturday morning collecting shell casings and marking bullet impacts.

Investigators say the suspect is a black male who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, who later fled the scene in a silver car.

He was last seen heading west towards Weston Road.