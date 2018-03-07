

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect after patrons from two separate GoodLife Fitness centres in Etobicoke had their lockers broken into over the last two months.

On Jan. 23 at about 5 p.m., a 45-year-old man had left his belongings in a locker in the change room of a GoodLife Fitness Centre near Bloor Street West and Islington Avenue.

When he returned to the locker a short time later, his credit cards were missing.

On Feb. 4, at about 4 p.m., a 30-year-old man left his belongings in a locker at the GoodLife at 185 The West Mall.

Investigators say he returned a short time later to find the lock on the locker cut and his wallet and car keys missing.

In both instances, police say stolen credit cards were used at businesses close to the fitness centres.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2200.