Man sought after sexual assault at Eglinton East business
A sexual assault suspect is shown in a handout image from TPS.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 7:25AM EDT
Toronto police have released an image of a man wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted inside a business in the city’s Eglinton East area last month.
Toronto police say that at 6:44 p.m. on Aug. 12, they were called to a business at Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East for a report of a sexual assault.
Investigators say a 23-year-old female victim was at the business when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.
Another person nearby chased the suspect away.
The suspect is described as a brown skinned male, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds.
He has a large gap between his top two front teeth.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.