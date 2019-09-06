

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have released an image of a man wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted inside a business in the city’s Eglinton East area last month.

Toronto police say that at 6:44 p.m. on Aug. 12, they were called to a business at Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East for a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators say a 23-year-old female victim was at the business when she was approached by an unknown man and sexually assaulted.

Another person nearby chased the suspect away.

The suspect is described as a brown skinned male, standing five-feet-eleven inches tall, weighing 220 pounds.

He has a large gap between his top two front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4300.