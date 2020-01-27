

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are looking for a male suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted in the common area of her apartment tower last week.

On Jan. 24 at about 12:30 a.m., police say they were called to a building in the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area, for a report of a sexual assault.

A 20-year-old woman told police she was entering her apartment building, when an unknown male suspect followed her inside.

He then allegedly approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled the scene before police arrived.

He is described as 25-30-years-old, standing between five-feet-two and five-feet-four inches tall, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a grey winter coat, a red sweatshirt, dark pants, black running shoes, a Yukon winter hat and a duffel bag.

His image was released to the public on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.