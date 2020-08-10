

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a man wanted after a woman was punched in the head aboard a crowded TTC bus in North York earlier this year.

On Feb. 4, at about 8:20 p.m., a woman was on board a TTC bus near Finch Station.

For reasons unknown, a man near her on the bus "violently struck" her on the side of her head.

He then fled the bus in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age, partially balding with curly blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.