

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are engaged in a widespread manhunt after an adult male suspect allegedly shot and seriously injured a woman, stole a police cruiser and then stole a second vehicle in Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police Const. Sarah Patten says officers were first called to Apple Blossom Circle, near White Clover Way and Mavis Road, for a report of an altercation between a male and female at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Patten said the adult male suspect fired shots at a female, striking her at least once.

She was taken to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police caught up with the suspect in Sandford Farm Park, near the home where the call originated.

Patten said the suspect engaged in a physical altercation with an officer.

“The male then got into a police cruiser and attempted to flee – officers attempted to subdue him but they were unsuccessful,” Patten said.

She added that the officer fired shots at the suspect as he sped off in the cruiser.

As a result, the province’s Special Investigations Unit has been notified and is investigating the incident.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Kevin, told CP24 that he saw an officer confront the suspect on Stargazer Drive.

“The next thing you know they were wrestling,” he said.

The officer then drew a conducted energy weapon after telling the suspect to stop several times.

“But the guy did not stay down, he got into the cruiser and drove off.”

Kevin said he saw the officer fire several rounds at the cruiser, appearing to aim for the tires.

Chopper 24 spotted an empty Peel Regional Police cruiser on Idlewilde Crescent, approximately six kilometres away from where it was taken, with blood seen on its door and a Taser lying on the road nearby.

Patten said the suspect ditched the cruiser on Idlewilde and took a second vehicle, which was recently located by officers somewhere in Toronto.

She did not have a physical description of the suspect, but said officers are fanning out across the GTA to look for him.

“I am sure our officers know exactly what they are looking for as they have been dealing with him directly.”