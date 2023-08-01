Police in Durham Region are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a walking trail in Uxbridge over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m., a female was walking on the Ewen Trail, near Munro Crescent.

“The victim passed the suspect, and then noted the suspect following closely behind her,” police said in a press release.

“The suspect grabbed the victim and touched her inappropriately. The victim was able to break free from the suspect and ran to the nearby neighbourhood and called police.”

The suspect is described by police as a white man with a tanned complexion, between 30 and 40 years old, with a stocky build, shoulder-length shaggy brown hair and a shaggy beard.

Police say that at the time of the alleged assault, he was wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, a dark teal shirt and jeans.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking any witnesses to come forward.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Durham Regional Police Service’s Special Victims Unit, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.