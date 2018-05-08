

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police are looking for a man who allegedly got naked and masturbated near a mom and her small child at a creek in a park in Courtice on Saturday.

Durham Regional Police say the mom and child were in Tooley’s Mill Park, in the Centrefield Drive and Highway 2 fishing in the creek when they observed a naked man masturbating 50 metres away from them.

He left the area a short time after being spotted.

Officers searched the park but were not able to locate the man.

They advised people living nearby of the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 35 years old, with a slim build and “muscle tone.”

He has reddish brown hair that was cropped on the side and long on the top.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1687.