

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a Muslim woman to her car outside a bank in the Brooklin area of Whitby and harassed her for wearing a hijab.

Investigators say that at 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman was walking to her car parked on Campbell Street when she was approached by an unknown male.

He allegedly started shouting obscenities at her and told her to take off her hijab. The male then walked away, towards a nearby CIBC bank branch.

Police said the woman got in her car, drove past the male who had harassed her and told him she was calling police.

The male was then seen heading west on the south sidewalk of Campbell Street.

He is described as a white male, about fifty-years-old, with a short stocky build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black jeans. He spoke with an accent, police said.

Anyone with video or images of the incident, or the identity of the male, is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1825.