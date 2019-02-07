

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are looking for a male suspect wanted in connection with two separate knifepoint robberies at a bank ATM in the city over the past week.

Toronto police say that on Feb. 1 at 7:21 p.m., they were called to a robbery at a plaza at Victoria Park and Van Horne avenues, east of Highway 404.

A victim told police she entered a bank vestibule to use the ATM when a man approached her from behind, put a knife to her neck and demanded money.

She complied and the suspect then ran outside and into a waiting car that sped away from the scene.

Four days later, at about 6 p.m., police say they were called to the exact same location for a robbery.

A female victim told police she was in the vestibule about to use the ATM when a male suspect approached, drew a knife and held it to her neck.

She said the suspect demanded some cash. Once she complied he ran to a waiting vehicle which sped off in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man standing five-feet-six to five-feet-eight inches tall, with his face covered by a mask.

He was wearing a dark coloured jacket.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.