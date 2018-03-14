

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in the city’s East Danforth neighbourhood early this morning.

Police said the victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, was involved in an altercation outside on the street near Danforth and Greenwood avenues when he was stabbed.

He was conscious and breathing was he was taken to hospital for treatment, police said.

Investigators have not yet released any suspect information and are searching the area for security video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.