

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition in hospital after he was stabbed several times and robbed outside of Victoria Park subway station late on Friday night.

Toronto police say they were called to an area near Victoria Park Station just before midnight on Friday for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man with multiple stab wounds, reportedly to his leg.

The man told officers he was also robbed.

Paramedics took him to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators searched the station and the surrounding area but did not find a suspect.