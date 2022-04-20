A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed at St. George Subway Station late on Tuesday night, police say.

The victim was at St. George, which links subways lines 1 and 2, at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday when he was stabbed.

Toronto paramedics said he was rushed to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the suspect is a white male in his 20s, with short blond hair and a neck tattoo.

He was last seen wearing a beige sweater, khaki pants and a scarf.

Trains did not stop at the station for about an hour due to the incident.