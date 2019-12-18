Man stabbed by his brother in North York, police say
Police say a man was stabbed by his brother in North York early this morning. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 5:19AM EST
Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed by his brother in North York early this morning.
The incident occurred on Harding Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue and Jane Street, at around 2 a.m.
According to police, two brothers got into a fight in the area and one stabbed the other.
The victim sustained injuries to the head and arm and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
He is expected to survive.
The victim’s brother, police say, fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended.