

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed by his brother in North York early this morning.

The incident occurred on Harding Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue and Jane Street, at around 2 a.m.

According to police, two brothers got into a fight in the area and one stabbed the other.

The victim sustained injuries to the head and arm and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

He is expected to survive.

The victim’s brother, police say, fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended.