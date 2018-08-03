

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Bloor West Village late Thursday night.

Police say that the victim, believed to be a man in his 20s, got into some sort of altercation near Bloor and Jane streets at around 11:45 p.m. and was stabbed during the course of that altercation.

He was initially listed in life-threatening condition but is now believed to have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that a 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. The suspect and victim were not known to each other, police say.

It is not clear what charges the suspect will face.