

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man who suffered serious stab wounds following an altercation in North York this morning is currently receiving treatment at a Toronto trauma centre.

Early this morning, police say a man, believed to be 41 years old, was stabbed during an altercation in the area of Jane Street and Queen’s Drive, near Lawrence Avenue.

At around 2 a.m., the man walked into a Toronto area hospital for treatment.

Paramedics transferred the man to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but police now say his condition has improved and he is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects and say no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.