

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation in a North York building on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the lobby of an apartment building near Fountainhead Road and Sentinel Road, north of Finch Avenue West, just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, a man was found with a stab wound to his neck. He was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Duty Insp. Paul Rinkoff said the victim's condition has improved to serious, but non-life-threatening.

Rinkoff said it appears to be a dispute between two men that got physical.

There were a number of people in the lobby, including children, at the time of the altercation, Rinkoff said, but there is no information right now to suggest that an attempted abduction occurred.

Police initially told CP24 that there was a man holding a knife to a child.

Rinkoff said one child suffered minor injuries during the incident.

It is unknown if the suspect and victim live in the same building, he said.

"We are appealing for witnesses, especially if you live in the building that if you did witness the events today to please contact investigators at 31 Division," Rinkoff said.

This is a developing story.