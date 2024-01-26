Police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed during an attempted robbery of his service dog in Pickering, Ont. last weekend.

According to police, the victim had parked his car in a wooded area sometime between 12 and 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 to let his dog urinate.

At that point, a black older model Ford F-150 approached the victim. Police say two unknown males exited the vehicles and brandished knives. They allegedly demanded the victim’s service dog.

A physical altercation occurred between the victim and one of the suspects, police say. As a result, the victim sustained a stab wound to his leg.

The two suspects left the dog and fled the area in their vehicle while the victim made his own way to the hospital.

Police say the first suspect has been described as a white male with a slim build, about 30 to 40 years old with dark shoulder length hair and a dark beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured shirt, dark-coloured jeans and black construction boots.

The second suspect is also described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40. Police say he stands about six-foot-one, has a slim build and has red hair and a long red beard. He was last seen wearing a burgundy construction jacket, black construction pants and black construction boots.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.