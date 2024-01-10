A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood.

Toronto police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

Two men were reportedly fighting when one of them brandished a knife and cut the other in the head, police say.

According to Toronto paramedics, the victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the suspect, described as being in his 50s with brown hair and a mustache and was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a white coat.