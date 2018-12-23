Man stabbed during fight over parking spot in Brampton
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 7:13PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 7:19PM EST
Paramedics say a 51-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was cut in the course of a fight that erupted over a parking spot at a commercial plaza in Brampton on Sunday night.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Bovaird Drive East at 5:49 p.m. for two males fighting
Paramedics said they arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.
Officers said the victim was cut in the leg by some sort of edged or sharp item.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the fight occurred as result of a “dispute over a parking spot.”
Police said they sent tactical and canine officers to the scene to search for a suspect they described as a 37-year-old male.
Investigators said there is no threat to public safety at this time.