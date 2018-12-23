

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Paramedics say a 51-year-old man is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was cut in the course of a fight that erupted over a parking spot at a commercial plaza in Brampton on Sunday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Bovaird Drive East at 5:49 p.m. for two males fighting

Paramedics said they arrived to find a man suffering from a stab wound.

Officers said the victim was cut in the leg by some sort of edged or sharp item.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the fight occurred as result of a “dispute over a parking spot.”

Police said they sent tactical and canine officers to the scene to search for a suspect they described as a 37-year-old male.

Investigators said there is no threat to public safety at this time.