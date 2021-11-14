Toronto police say a man was stabbed in Etobicoke Sunday evening while he was trying to sell his cellphone.

The stabbing happened in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road just before 10:30 p.m.

Police said the man met up with someone who was apparently going to purchase his phone.

At some point during the transaction, the man was stabbed from behind, police said.

He was transported by Toronto paramedics to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect who fled on foot. No suspect description has been released.

Police cannot confirm whether the phone was stolen.