

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing at a parking lot behind an apartment building in Scarborough late Thursday night.

It happened at around 11:50 p.m. behind a building located at 945 Midland Avenue, which is just north of Eglinton Avenue.

Police say that some sort of altercation occurred between a group of men in the parking lot. The victim was then stabbed during the course of that altercation.

According to police, five or six males who are believed to be in their 20s fled the scene in a black sedan following the incident. All of the males were wearing dark-coloured clothing.

No arrests have been made.