Man stabbed in back in Etobicoke, police on scene
Police are investigating a stabbing in Etobicoke. (Chopper 24)
Published Thursday, July 15, 2021 2:46PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 15, 2021 2:48PM EDT
Police are on scene following a stabbing near CF Sherway Gardens on Thursday afternoon.
It happened in the vicinity of north Queen Street and the Queensway.
Police say that a man in his 60s was stabbed in the back and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this time.