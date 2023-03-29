Man stabbed in brawl on York University campus: police
Share:
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2023 7:08PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a brawl on York University’s campus led to a man’s stabbing.
According to a tweet posted by Toronto Police Service, officers responding to reports of a group of people fighting on York University’s campus on Keele Street located a man with injuries.
Emergency services transported the man to hospital with serious injuries, it said.
Police say the suspect fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
More to come…