Police are on scene after a man was stabbed in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

The stabbing occurred near the intersection of Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 2:30 p.m.

The victim, a man in his 30s, has been taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for four suspects. One is described as a Black man standing approximately five-foot-six-inches tall with a heavy build. Another is a Black man wearing grey shorts and a black t-shirt. The third is a six-foot-tall white man in his 20s with long black hair, and the fourth is a white woman with black hair, jean shorts and black running shoes.

This is a developing story. More to come.