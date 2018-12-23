Man stabbed in fight near Bathurst Manor
Police investigate a stabbing in the area of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue Sunday December 23, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 8:57AM EST
A man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the leg after a fight broke out among a large group of men near North York’s Bathurst Manor neighbourhood overnight.
At around 2 a.m., police received multiple calls about a large group of men fighting in the area of Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street.
Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
There is no information about suspects so far.