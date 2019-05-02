

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 35-year-old man was stabbed in the torso following an altercation with up to four individuals in Hamilton early Thursday morning.

Police say that the stabbing took place on King Street in the vicinity of Longwood Road. The victim then walked eastbound and collapsed in the area of Sherman Avenue and King Street, police say.

He was subsequently taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.