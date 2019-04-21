

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital after a stabbing at a home in Whitby late Saturday night.

Police say that a number of people were attending a get together at a residence on Calais Street when the stabbing took place.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in serious but stable conditions following the stabbing.

Police say that up to two suspects fled the scene and remain outstanding.

Only one of those suspects actually committed the stabbing, according to police.

It is not known what involvement the other suspect had.