Man stabbed multiple times at Etobicoke business: Police
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 6:49AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 28, 2018 7:39AM EDT
A man believed to be in his 40s was taken to hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed at a business in Etobicoke’s New Toronto neighbourhood early Sunday.
It happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Sixth Street.
Multiple people called 911 and said the man had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
Police said they know of a suspect, but no description is available.