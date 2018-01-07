

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 30s has been taken to a trauma centre in serious condition after being stabbed at Lawrence West Station.

The TTC said the stabbing happened on a subway train at the station shortly before 7 p.m.

The victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds before being taken to hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Subway service was suspended at Lawrence West Station for about half an hour because of the stabbing, but has since resumed.

Police said one person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.