

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male was stabbed multiple times inside a Scarborough community housing building late Thursday night but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The stabbing happened inside a building located on Tuxedo Court at around 11:25 p.m.

Police say that the victim was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition after being found with multiple stab wounds.

A 33-year-old male suspect initially fled the scene but was later apprehended elsewhere in the building, police say.

He is expected to be charged with assault causing bodily harm.