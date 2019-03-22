Man stabbed multiple times at Scarborough apartment building, suspect in custody
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 6:16AM EDT
A male was stabbed multiple times inside a Scarborough community housing building late Thursday night but police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The stabbing happened inside a building located on Tuxedo Court at around 11:25 p.m.
Police say that the victim was rushed to hospital in non-life threatening condition after being found with multiple stab wounds.
A 33-year-old male suspect initially fled the scene but was later apprehended elsewhere in the building, police say.
He is expected to be charged with assault causing bodily harm.