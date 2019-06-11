

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Durham police are appealing for information from the public after they say a man was stabbed multiple times and robbed of his backpack full of meat in Oshawa.

It happened on Ontario Street at around 10:55 a.m. on June 9.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was trying to sell meat out of his backpack when three suspects assaulted him, stabbed him multiple times in the leg and stole his backpack of meat.

Officers arrived and searched the area, but were unable to locate any suspects.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim has not been cooperative and no detailed suspect descriptions are available.

Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that appears to show the incident, but they are not releasing it themselves.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.