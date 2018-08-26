

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and his suspected assailant was transported with minor injuries following a stabbing in a Cabbagetown laneway early Sunday morning.

Police say that two officers on foot patrol near Berkely and Dundas streets came upon the men at around 2:30 a.m.

They say that one of them had multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition. The other man also had a stab wound and was transported to hospital in minor condition. Police say that man is currently in custody and will face charges in connection with the incident.

Paramedics previously said that one of the men was believed to be in his 30s while the other was believed to be in his 40s.