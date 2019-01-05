

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside a residence in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood late Friday night.

It happened at around 11:55 p.m. on Pinery Trail, which is in the Neilson Road and McLevin Avenue area.

Police say that the victim sustained multiple lacerations to his upper body. The severity of his injuries are not known.

No arrests have been made and no information has been release about a potential suspect or suspects at this point.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact 42 Division investigators.