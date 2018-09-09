

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is being taken to a hospital trauma centre after he was stabbed several times and robbed on a beach in Scarborough’s East Point Park on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the beach south of Beechgrove Drive at 11:06 a.m. for a report of an assault.

Paramedics said they found a man in his 20s and took him to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say his condition worsened since and he was transferred to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators say the man told them he was assaulted and his wallet was taken, but he doesn’t remember anything else.

They say he is suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-4300.